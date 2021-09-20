Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 195 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 217 ($2.84).

LON IAG opened at GBX 151.19 ($1.98) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The company has a market capitalization of £7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.54. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 187.12.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

