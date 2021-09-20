Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.83. 514,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,618. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Crane by 941.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $158,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.