Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.42.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Core & Main will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

