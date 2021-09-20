CORDA Investment Management LLC. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.13. 19,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,157. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average is $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

