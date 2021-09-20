CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires 4,310 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $74,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.60. 12,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,441. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.16.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

