Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $143.95 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $152.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,293 shares of company stock valued at $102,810,349 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

