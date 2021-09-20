CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Down 27.4% in August

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CONX remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. 51,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,288. CONX has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Get CONX alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CONX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,158,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,751 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $39,880,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,218 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONX by 14.8% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,329,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 300,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CONX by 27.3% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,931,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,044,000 after acquiring an additional 414,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.