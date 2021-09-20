Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires 12,891 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises 2.9% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $25,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $7.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $426.59. 1,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

