Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Down to $23.06

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $20.03. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.

Separately, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $2,035,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $8,325,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

