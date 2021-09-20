Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Down to $23.06

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $20.03. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.
Separately, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02.
About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
