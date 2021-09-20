Condor Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Condor Capital Management lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 230,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.