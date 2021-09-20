Condor Capital Management Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

