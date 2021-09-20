Condor Capital Management Has $763,000 Stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned 0.17% of PennantPark Investment worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $427.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNNT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

