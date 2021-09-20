Condor Capital Management Decreases Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC opened at $15.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.