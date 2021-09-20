Condor Capital Management Cuts Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vontier were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vontier by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 6.0% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

VNT stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.16. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

