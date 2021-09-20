Condor Capital Management Buys New Shares in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGGRU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AGGRU opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. Agile Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

