Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 100 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35,566 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 122,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $261.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.