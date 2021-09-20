Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMPGY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compass Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $711.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

