Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $17,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

FIX stock opened at $69.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

