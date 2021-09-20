Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.7% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $548,000. Simmons Bank grew its position in Comcast by 3.9% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 19.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 6.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 126,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,099,573 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,368,000 after acquiring an additional 351,400 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 358,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,431,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $259.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.