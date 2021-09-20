Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report sales of $228.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.30 million and the lowest is $227.50 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $157.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $909.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $899.46 million to $919.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $994.71 million, with estimates ranging from $989.41 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

CMCO opened at $44.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 202.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $57.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,889 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 37,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

