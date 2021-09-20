Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $112-117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.88 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognyte Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.06.

CGNT opened at $28.17 on Monday. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

