Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,544 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,756 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $75.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

