Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.04 Million

Brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post $148.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.20 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $142.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $592.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.56 million to $594.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $626.96 million, with estimates ranging from $614.94 million to $641.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $125,982.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,366 shares of company stock worth $1,768,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,840. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.24 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.68%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

