Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,100 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 447,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.04. 7,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.