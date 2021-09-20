CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS opened at $61.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.88. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

