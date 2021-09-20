Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Decreased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $3,198,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

NET stock traded down $3.10 on Monday, hitting $128.31. 13,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,384. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $134.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.64 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average of $95.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 857,790 shares of company stock worth $97,858,589 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

