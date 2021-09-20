Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Holdings Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,146 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,170 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,340,000 after acquiring an additional 371,412 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after acquiring an additional 135,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $21.86 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

