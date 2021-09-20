City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,100 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the August 15th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CIO opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 132,062 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 57,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

