Citigroup Inc. Sells 61,879 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,879 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CNH Industrial worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Italy grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,744,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after buying an additional 5,515,124 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,649,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,819,000 after buying an additional 701,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,842,000 after buying an additional 2,558,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

