Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,325 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,648,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALNY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $190.34 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $209.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

