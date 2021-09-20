Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,836 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Liberty Broadband worth $16,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 236,080 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $177.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.92. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

