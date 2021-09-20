Citigroup Inc. Has $15.44 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,661 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $15,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $1,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,886,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT opened at $396.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.