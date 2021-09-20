Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of WestRock worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WestRock by 52.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,148 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in WestRock by 16.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,264,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,952,000 after purchasing an additional 601,511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in WestRock by 11.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,118,000 after purchasing an additional 325,302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WestRock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,127,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,788,000 after purchasing an additional 89,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK opened at $49.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.