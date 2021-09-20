Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $13,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $91.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average of $90.62. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.