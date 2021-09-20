Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 63.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 595,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,054,095 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $16,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,641,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

