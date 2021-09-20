Citadel (CTL) Market Capitalization Achieves $87,488.20

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Citadel has a market cap of $87,488.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 237% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

