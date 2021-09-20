CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 342,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,171. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CIRCOR International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in CIRCOR International by 53.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

