CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 342,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:CIR traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,171. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
