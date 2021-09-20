Cipher (CPR) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $122,030.76 and approximately $4,637.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.04 or 0.00719979 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001315 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.30 or 0.01203513 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cipher Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.