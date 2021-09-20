Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 307 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 42,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $342.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.74 and a twelve month high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

