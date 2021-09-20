Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 227 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

COO opened at $436.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $429.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

