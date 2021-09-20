Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $656,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,577 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,063,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,570,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN opened at $14.95 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

