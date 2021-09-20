Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $619,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Albemarle by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

ALB opened at $226.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

