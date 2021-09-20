Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $600,000 Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 82,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,848,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,894,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 377.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 41,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $187.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

