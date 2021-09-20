Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,398,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR opened at $54.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

