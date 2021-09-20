Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.44

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 93116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $530.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

Cielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

