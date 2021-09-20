Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $149.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $153.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.99.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

