Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 6,981 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,784 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

NYSE:PHM opened at $48.64 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.