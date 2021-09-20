Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 5,671 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

NYSE:RCL opened at $83.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

