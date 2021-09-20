Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 5,240 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $287.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total value of $625,923.48. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,656,655.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total value of $988,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,167 shares of company stock worth $74,264,126 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

