Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 125,595 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,595 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRL opened at $42.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

